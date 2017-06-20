Officials: Pakistan shoots down Irani...

Officials: Pakistan shoots down Iranian drone near border

Pakistani officials say an air force fighter jet has shot down an unmanned Iranian drone in its southwestern Baluchistan province. Both officials Tuesday said the unmanned aircraft was shot down over the weekend and was deep inside Pakistani airspace.

Chicago, IL

