Not sure if Indians abducted ex-Colonel: Pakistan
Islamabad, June 8 - There is no evidence that the Indian intelligence is to blame for the reported abduction of a retired Pakistani Colonel in Nepal, a minister has said. Minister for States and Frontier Regions Abdul Qadir Baloch informed the Senate on Wednesday that the purported kidnapping of retired Lt Colonel Mohammad Habib could not be taken to the International Court of Justice or the UN on the basis of assumptions.
