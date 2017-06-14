Mutual trust key to Sino-Pakistani ties
China and Pakistan are still investigating in the kidnapping of two Chinese who were abducted from Quetta in the southwestern province of Balochistan last month. They may have been killed after Islamic State militants claimed to have "executed" them last week.
