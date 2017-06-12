Man sentenced to death for 'blasphemy...

Man sentenced to death for 'blasphemy' on Facebook

Taimoor Raza, 30, becomes the first such case as the Pakistani government looks to stamp out any kind of insult to the Prophet Muhammad on social media. Offensive language about the Prophet in other media is well documented as having led to dozens of death row inmates in the country.



