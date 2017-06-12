Man held in Delhi for sexually harassing woman on flight

New Delhi, June 18 A 56-year-old man was arrested at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here for sexually harassing a woman passenger on board an IndiGo flight, a senior police officer said on Sunday. Ramesh Chand, a resident of Rohini Sector-3, was arrested soon after the flight landed, after which he was taken to the Domestic Airport police station.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.