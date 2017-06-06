London attack: Police raid homes of attacker Khuram Butt's relatives in Pakistan, reports say

One of the attackers, Khuram Butt, 27, a Pakistani-born British citizen, worked for the Tube service as a trainee customer services assistant for just under six months. London attack: Police raid homes of suspect Khuram Butt's relatives in Pakistan, reports say One of the attackers, Khuram Butt, 27, a Pakistani-born British citizen, worked for the Tube service as a trainee customer services assistant for just under six months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.