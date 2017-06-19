Learning Chinese Trending in Pakistan...

Learning Chinese Trending in Pakistan Amid Deepening Ties With China

China is investing billions of dollars in extensive roads, railways, special industrial zones and energy infrastructure in Pakistan. The massive collaboration dubbed the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, or CPEC, is generating interest among Pakistani students and professionals to learn Mandarin.

