Lahore High Court allows Christians to file for divorce without adultery charges

Lahore HC Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah said Christians would be able to depart in a dignified way without accusing each other of adultery The Lahore High Court on Monday allowed Christan couples to file for divorce without accusing each other of adultery, challenging a provision of the Christian Divorce Act 1869 that requires an allegation of adultery for the dissolution of marriage, Dawn has reported. While announcing the order, Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah said, as quoted by Dawn , the court restored Section 7 of the Christian Divorce Act 1869 that enables a couple to approach a court of law for dissolution of marriage on ordinary grounds.

