Kumail Nanjiani: 'I feel more Pakista...

Kumail Nanjiani: 'I feel more Pakistani than I have in the last 10 years'

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Kumail Nanjiani says a racially charged scene in his new comedy 'The Big Sick' resonates differently with moviegoers post-election. Kumail Nanjiani: 'I feel more Pakistani than I have in the last 10 years' Kumail Nanjiani says a racially charged scene in his new comedy 'The Big Sick' resonates differently with moviegoers post-election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Christian man arrested in Pak over 'blasphemy c... 1 hr Muslims and their... 1
News Does bin Laden trail lead to Pakistan? (Aug '06) May 31 Lottery Traitors ... 16
News What is the core issue of Pakistan? May '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 2
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Apr '17 RiccardoFire 12
News Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11) Apr '17 Aurora Colorado 6
News Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11) Apr '17 Memory cancer 200
News Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ... Apr '17 GUESt 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,128 • Total comments across all topics: 281,956,703

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC