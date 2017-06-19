Kulbhushan Jadhava s second a confessionala video released by Pakistan; watch here
New Delhi, June 22: Releasing second 'confessional' video of Kulbhushan Jadhav, Pakistan claimed that the alleged Indian spy has forwarded a mercy petition to Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa against his death sentence awarded by a military court on charges of espionage. In a statement, Pakistan's Inter-Service Public Relations said that the alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav has admitted to charges of espionage, terrorism and subversive activities in the state.
