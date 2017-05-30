Kabul funeral suicide bombers trained in Pakistan, Afghan intelligence say
The three suicide bombers who killed 20 people and wounded scores more during a complex attack at a funeral at a Kabul cemetery trained at a Pakistani madrassa, according to Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security. The Afghan Taliban has denied involvement in the attack, which has gone unclaimed, and said it was "the result of internal enemy feuds."
