Journalist shot dead in Pakistan

2 min ago Read more: Nerve News

Islamabad, June 11 - A journalist was shot dead on Sunday by unknown gunmen in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said. Bakhshish Ahmad, Bureau Chief of The K2 Times Urdu daily, was attacked in Haripur district, reports Xinhua news agency.

Chicago, IL

