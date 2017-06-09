Japanese PM condemns terror attacks i...

Japanese PM condemns terror attacks in Tehran

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Citing Iranian lawmaker Qolam-Ali Jafarzadeh Imenabadi, Iran's IRNA news agency reported that a total of four gunmen had been involved in the attack on parliament . Wednesday's attacks on Iran's parliament and the tomb of its revolutionary leader killed at least 17 people and wounded more than 40. " The five known terrorists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pakistan freezes accounts of 5,000 suspected mi... Jun 4 Elise R Gingerich 1
News Does bin Laden trail lead to Pakistan? (Aug '06) May 31 Lottery Traitors ... 16
News What is the core issue of Pakistan? May '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 2
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Apr '17 RiccardoFire 12
News Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11) Apr '17 Aurora Colorado 6
News Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11) Apr '17 Memory cancer 200
News Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ... Apr '17 GUESt 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,351 • Total comments across all topics: 281,631,047

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC