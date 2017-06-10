Islamic State says it killed two Chinese teachers kidnapped in Pakistan

CAIRO/QUETTA, Pakistan: Islamic State has killed two Chinese teachers it kidnapped in Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province last month, the militant group's Amaq news agency said on Thursday, in a blow to Islamabad's efforts to safeguard Chinese workers. Armed men pretending to be policemen kidnapped the two language teachers in the provincial capital, Quetta, on May 24. The kidnapping was a rare security incident involving Chinese nationals in Pakistan, where Beijing has pledged US$57 billion for its "Belt and Road" plan.

