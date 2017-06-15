IS says it has taken Tora Bora, bin Ladena s Afghan hideout
The Islamic State group says it has captured Tora Bora, a mountain hideout in Afghanistan once used by Osama bin Laden, but the Taliban on Thursday dismissed the claim, saying they were still in control of the cave complex. IS said its black flag was flying over the area, in a message broadcast late Wednesday on the militants' Radio Khilafat station.
