IS says it has taken Tora Bora, bin L...

IS says it has taken Tora Bora, bin Ladena s Afghan hideout

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Medincine Hat News

The Islamic State group says it has captured Tora Bora, a mountain hideout in Afghanistan once used by Osama bin Laden, but the Taliban on Thursday dismissed the claim, saying they were still in control of the cave complex. IS said its black flag was flying over the area, in a message broadcast late Wednesday on the militants' Radio Khilafat station.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pakistan freezes accounts of 5,000 suspected mi... Jun 4 Elise R Gingerich 1
News Does bin Laden trail lead to Pakistan? (Aug '06) May 31 Lottery Traitors ... 16
News What is the core issue of Pakistan? May '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 2
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Apr '17 RiccardoFire 12
News Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11) Apr '17 Aurora Colorado 6
News Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11) Apr '17 Memory cancer 200
News Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ... Apr '17 GUESt 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,285 • Total comments across all topics: 281,790,559

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC