IS affiliate claims killing of three policemen in Pakistan

Gunmen riding a motorcycle killed three policemen at a checkpoint in southwest Pakistan on Sunday before fleeing the scene, authorities said, in an attack later claimed by a local affiliate of the Islamic State group. The incident occurred on the main Saryab Road of Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province which is wracked by separatist and Islamist violence, senior police official Abdul Razzaq Cheema told AFP.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.