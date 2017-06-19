International Yoga Day celebrated in ...

International Yoga Day celebrated in Pakistan too

New Delhi, June 21 The third International Yoga Day was celebrated in Pakistan on a muted scale on Wednesday but the organisers said a much bigger event will follow after the end of Ramadan. Yoga guru Shamshad Haider, founder of Yoga Pakistan, which runs over 50 clubs across the country, told IANS over telephone: "Due to the Ramdan and people preparing for Eid, we could not organise a big event this year.

