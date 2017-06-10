Intend to appoint ad-hoc judge in Jadhav case, Pakistan tells ICJ
Islamabad, June 8 Pakistan on Thursday informed the International Court of Justice of its intent to appoint an ad-hoc judge who will sit on the bench for all proceedings in case relating to alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, including the substantive hearing. According to a press release issued by office of Attorney General of Pakistan, a meeting took place on Thursday between International Court of Justice President Ronny Abraham and delegations of India and Pakistan to discuss the timelines in the Jadhav case.
