India, US to cooperate against JeM, L...

India, US to cooperate against JeM, LeT; ask Pakistan to rein in terror groups

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Mid-Day Mumbai

India and the US today vowed to strengthen cooperation against terror outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Taiba and D-Company, while urging Pakistan to ensure that its soil is not used for terror strikes against other nations. In a joint statement released after talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump, the two nations also called on Islamabad to "expeditiously bring to justice the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai, Pathankot, and other cross-border terrorist attacks perpetrated by Pakistan-based groups."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Toll from Pakistan tanker fire clim... Sun Bump Thump Thump 1
News Christian man arrested in Pak over 'blasphemy c... Jun 23 Sen 4
News Does bin Laden trail lead to Pakistan? (Aug '06) Jun 23 Medicaid is American 17
News What is the core issue of Pakistan? May '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 2
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Apr '17 RiccardoFire 12
News Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11) Apr '17 Aurora Colorado 6
News Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11) Apr '17 Memory cancer 200
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,325 • Total comments across all topics: 282,053,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC