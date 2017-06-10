India, US to cooperate against JeM, LeT; ask Pakistan to rein in terror groups
India and the US today vowed to strengthen cooperation against terror outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Taiba and D-Company, while urging Pakistan to ensure that its soil is not used for terror strikes against other nations. In a joint statement released after talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump, the two nations also called on Islamabad to "expeditiously bring to justice the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai, Pathankot, and other cross-border terrorist attacks perpetrated by Pakistan-based groups."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Toll from Pakistan tanker fire clim...
|Sun
|Bump Thump Thump
|1
|Christian man arrested in Pak over 'blasphemy c...
|Jun 23
|Sen
|4
|Does bin Laden trail lead to Pakistan? (Aug '06)
|Jun 23
|Medicaid is American
|17
|What is the core issue of Pakistan?
|May '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|Apr '17
|Aurora Colorado
|6
|Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11)
|Apr '17
|Memory cancer
|200
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC