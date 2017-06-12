India slams Pakistan for raking up J-K at UNHRC

Geneva [Switzerland], June 15 : India has slammed Pakistan for raking up Jammu and Kashmir at United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva for propagandist purposes while Islamabad conveniently forgets its own obligation under these resolutions to first vacate the illegal occupation of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Exercising India's fourth right of reply, India said, "Islamabad has had territorial ambitions over the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir since 1947 and it has ben using this forum to rake up Jammu and Kashmir issue while it has a poor record in human rights in the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir , in other parts of Pakistan , including Balochistan which is adversely affecting the stability of the entire region.

