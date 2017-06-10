India, Pakistan get ready to join SCO...

India, Pakistan get ready to join SCO - and future joint military exercises

By joining the SCO, India and Pakistan will be part of the Tashkent-based Regional Anti Terrorism Structure which conducts such exercises. With India and Pakistan ready to become members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistan counterpart Nawaz Sharif expected in the Kazakh capital Thursday, New Delhi and Islamabad, The Indian Express has learnt, will be taking steps towards a one-of-a-kind cooperation by committing to "joint military exercises" under the rubric of counter-terrorism cooperation.

