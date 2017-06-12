IMF says Pakistan outlook 'favourable', warns of risks
ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund said the outlook for Pakistan 's economy was "favourable", citing Chinese infrastructure investments among reasons for growth, but warned of risks to recent progress. Confidence in insurgency-hit Pakistan is growing, with the IMF saying last year that the country had emerged from crisis and stabilised its economy after completing a bailout programme.
