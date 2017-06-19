Her Majesty The Queen recognises Pakistani...
Islamabad: June 21, 2017. On behalf of Her Majesty The Queen, the British High Commissioner, Mr Thomas Drew CMG, has presented honorary British awards to Nishat Riaz and Shazia Khawar in recognition of their services for the British Council in Pakistan.
