Heat wave: Pakistan roasts, Punjab to...

Heat wave: Pakistan roasts, Punjab towns record 52 degrees

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Mid-Day Mumbai

Islamabad: Pakistan is roasting in extremely high temperatures in a persisting heat wave that has further intensified, the Met Department here said on Monday. The maximum temperatures set a new record in some cities in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday, reports Dawn news.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pakistan freezes accounts of 5,000 suspected mi... Sun Elise R Gingerich 1
News Does bin Laden trail lead to Pakistan? (Aug '06) May 31 Lottery Traitors ... 16
News What is the core issue of Pakistan? May '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 2
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Apr '17 RiccardoFire 12
News Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11) Apr '17 Aurora Colorado 6
News Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11) Apr '17 Memory cancer 200
News Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ... Apr '17 GUESt 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,348 • Total comments across all topics: 281,551,198

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC