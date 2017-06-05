Gunmen kill 2 police in Pakistan

Gunmen kill 2 police in Pakistan

Police say gunmen have shot and killed two officers and wounded two other people in a hit-and-run attack in southwestern Pakistan. Police spokesman Shazada Farhat says two attackers on a motorcycle opened fire Sunday on a police post in Quetta, killing one officer on the spot and wounding two others before fleeing.

