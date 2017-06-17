Four More Die After Pakistani Tanker ...

Four More Die After Pakistani Tanker Fire, Pushing Toll To 173

Four more people injured in last week's oil tanker fire in Pakistan have died, raising the death toll to 173, a doctor says.

Chicago, IL

