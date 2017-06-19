Financial Action Task Force to take up Pakistan record of choking terror funds

FATF documents state that member states voiced concerns that Pakistan had failed to honour commitments to act against the financing of groups like the Lashkar. Islamabad's record of action to choke funding to terrorist groups banned by the United Nations Security Council, including the Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Muhammad, will be discussed at a plenary meeting of the Financial Action Task Force in October, sources linked to the multilateral institution have told The Indian Express.

