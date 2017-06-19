Financial Action Task Force to take up Pakistan record of choking terror funds
FATF documents state that member states voiced concerns that Pakistan had failed to honour commitments to act against the financing of groups like the Lashkar. Islamabad's record of action to choke funding to terrorist groups banned by the United Nations Security Council, including the Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Muhammad, will be discussed at a plenary meeting of the Financial Action Task Force in October, sources linked to the multilateral institution have told The Indian Express.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christian man arrested in Pak over 'blasphemy c...
|16 hr
|Sen
|4
|Does bin Laden trail lead to Pakistan? (Aug '06)
|19 hr
|Medicaid is American
|17
|What is the core issue of Pakistan?
|May '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|Apr '17
|Aurora Colorado
|6
|Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11)
|Apr '17
|Memory cancer
|200
|Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ...
|Apr '17
|GUESt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC