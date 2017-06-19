Exclusive: Trump seen hardening line ...

Exclusive: Trump seen hardening line toward Pakistan after Afghan war review

11 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

President Donald Trump's administration appears ready to harden its approach toward Pakistan to crack down on Pakistan-based militants launching attacks in neighboring Afghanistan, U.S. officials tell Reuters. Potential Trump administration responses being discussed include expanding U.S. drone strikes, redirecting or withholding some aid to Pakistan and perhaps eventually downgrading Pakistan's status as a major non-NATO ally, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Chicago, IL

