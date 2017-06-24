Dozens Of People Killed In A Bloody D...

Dozens Of People Killed In A Bloody Day Of Attacks Across Pakistan

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: National Public Radio

Pakistani security officials inspect the site of an explosion in Quetta on Friday. All told, dozens of people were killed Friday in several different cities across Pakistan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Toll from Pakistan tanker fire clim... 5 hr Bump Thump Thump 1
News Christian man arrested in Pak over 'blasphemy c... Fri Sen 4
News Does bin Laden trail lead to Pakistan? (Aug '06) Fri Medicaid is American 17
News What is the core issue of Pakistan? May '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 2
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Apr '17 RiccardoFire 12
News Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11) Apr '17 Aurora Colorado 6
News Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11) Apr '17 Memory cancer 200
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,552 • Total comments across all topics: 282,012,588

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC