Dozens killed in Pakistan bomb attacks

Dozens killed in Pakistan bomb attacks

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Surreycomet.co.uk

At least 35 people have been killed and nearly 100 wounded in three separate bomb attacks in two major Pakistani cities, officials said. A suicide bomber was involved in the first car bombing near the office of the provincial police chief in the south-western city of Quetta that killed at least 11 people and wounded 20. Hours later twin bombings, minutes apart, hit a crowded market in a Shiite-dominated city in Parachinar, the main city in the Kurram tribal region, and killed 24 people, mostly minority Shiite Muslims, according to government administrator Zahid Hussain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Surreycomet.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Christian man arrested in Pak over 'blasphemy c... 8 hr Sen 4
News Does bin Laden trail lead to Pakistan? (Aug '06) 10 hr Medicaid is American 17
News What is the core issue of Pakistan? May '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 2
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Apr '17 RiccardoFire 12
News Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11) Apr '17 Aurora Colorado 6
News Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11) Apr '17 Memory cancer 200
News Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ... Apr '17 GUESt 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,056 • Total comments across all topics: 281,978,604

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC