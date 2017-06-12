Discrimination against Pakistani mino...

Discrimination against Pakistani minorities continues to rise

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Pakistan Christian Post

London: June 16, 2017. Recently, the Greater Hyderabad municipal corporation advertised vacancies for sanitary workers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pakistan Christian Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pakistan freezes accounts of 5,000 suspected mi... Jun 4 Elise R Gingerich 1
News Does bin Laden trail lead to Pakistan? (Aug '06) May 31 Lottery Traitors ... 16
News What is the core issue of Pakistan? May '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 2
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Apr '17 RiccardoFire 12
News Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11) Apr '17 Aurora Colorado 6
News Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11) Apr '17 Memory cancer 200
News Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ... Apr '17 GUESt 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Cuba
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,911 • Total comments across all topics: 281,819,829

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC