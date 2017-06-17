Death toll nearly 200 in Pakistan oil tanker fire; 6 suspended
Lahore, Jun 30 The death toll in the oil tanker inferno in Pakistan rose to 194 today, prompting the government to suspend six officials including a DSP-level officer for negligence that led to one of the worst fire accidents in the country. Six children were among the 19 victims who died during the last 24 hours, a Punjab government official told PTI.
