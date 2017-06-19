Death toll in Pakistan attacks climbs...

Death toll in Pakistan attacks climbs to 61

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Gunmen in the port city of Karachi attacked police officers at a roadside restaurant a... . Pakistani investigators collect evidence from the site of a shooting incident in Karachi, Pakistan, Friday, June 23, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Christian man arrested in Pak over 'blasphemy c... Fri Sen 4
News Does bin Laden trail lead to Pakistan? (Aug '06) Fri Medicaid is American 17
News What is the core issue of Pakistan? May '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 2
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Apr '17 RiccardoFire 12
News Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11) Apr '17 Aurora Colorado 6
News Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11) Apr '17 Memory cancer 200
News Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ... Apr '17 GUESt 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,050 • Total comments across all topics: 282,004,362

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC