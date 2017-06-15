Death sentence for Facebook post amid Pakistan crackdown online

A Pakistan government crackdown on freedom of speech online has reached worrying new levels, activists say, after a young man was sentenced to death over a series of Facebook posts. On Saturday, 30-year-old Taimoor Raza became the first person to receive a death sentence in a Pakistan anti-terrorism court for "using derogatory remarks in respect of the Holy Prophet" on social media.

