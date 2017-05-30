Church Leadership Conference in Pakistan

Lahore: June 3, 2017. 'It was a historical event when the leadership of the main four churches met during Easter season to strengthen the process of Easter and Ecumenism", Archbishop Sebastian Francis Shaw OFM Archbishop of Lahore and the chairman of National Commission for Inter-religious Dialogue and Ecumenism was talking to some 70 religious leaders of the four mainline churches; Salvation Army, Presbyterian Church of Pakistan, Church of Pakistan diocese of Lahore and Raiwind and the Catholic Church.

