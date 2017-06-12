Christian accused of blasphemy for de...

Christian accused of blasphemy for demanding wage from Muslim

The Pakistani Center for Law and Justice reports that on June 15, 2017, Muhammad Ishtiaq, son of Haji Muhammad Rafique of the Miraasi caste, came into the shop of Ashfaq Masih, son of Yaqoob Masih, resident of Green Town, Baghariyan Road, Lahore, Pakistan, to get his bicycle repaired, which Masih did, and requested payment. Ishtiaq replied that "I am a Sadhu person and you should have to give me free services," but Masih said, "I only believe in Jesus Christ not others, so please give me the payment since I repaired your bicycle."

