Chinese warships arrive on four-day goodwill visit to Pakistan

Karachi [Pakistan], June 11 : A Chinese navy fleet comprising of three Chang Chun, Jing Zhou and Chao Hu arrived at Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi on Saturday for a four-day goodwill and training visit. The convoy is being commanded by Rear Admiral Shen Hao, Deputy Commander East Sea Fleet.

