Chinese face tighter visa rules in Pakistan after terror killings
Chinese nationals seeking to renew Pakistan business visas would need referral letters and long-term business visa extensions under the revised rules Pakistan is tightening business visa requirements for Chinese applicants in the wake of the alleged killing of two mainlanders by Islamic State extremists this month. Under the revised rules for renewing existing liberal business visas, Chinese nationals would need to get referral letters and long-term business visa extensions from higher authorities in Pakistan, the Pakistan newspaper, the Dawn , reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christian man arrested in Pak over 'blasphemy c...
|1 hr
|Muslims and their...
|1
|Does bin Laden trail lead to Pakistan? (Aug '06)
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors ...
|16
|What is the core issue of Pakistan?
|May '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|Apr '17
|Aurora Colorado
|6
|Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11)
|Apr '17
|Memory cancer
|200
|Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ...
|Apr '17
|GUESt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC