Chinese face tighter visa rules in Pakistan after terror killings

4 hrs ago

Chinese nationals seeking to renew Pakistan business visas would need referral letters and long-term business visa extensions under the revised rules Pakistan is tightening business visa requirements for Chinese applicants in the wake of the alleged killing of two mainlanders by Islamic State extremists this month. Under the revised rules for renewing existing liberal business visas, Chinese nationals would need to get referral letters and long-term business visa extensions from higher authorities in Pakistan, the Pakistan newspaper, the Dawn , reported.

