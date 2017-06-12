Chinese Christian Couple Abducted and...

Chinese Christian Couple Abducted and Killed in Pakistan

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Pakistan Christian Post

Philadelphia: June 13, 2017. Dr. Nazir S Bhatti, President of Pakistan Christian Congress PCC have questioned Pakistan establishment to clarify that weather Chinese Christian couple was killed by army operation in Mastung and if secret agencies have information's that kidnapped Chinese couple was in hideout of Islamic extremists then why efforts were not made to rescue them instead of bombing? Dr. Nazir Bhatti strongly condemned statement made by Ch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pakistan Christian Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pakistan freezes accounts of 5,000 suspected mi... Jun 4 Elise R Gingerich 1
News Does bin Laden trail lead to Pakistan? (Aug '06) May 31 Lottery Traitors ... 16
News What is the core issue of Pakistan? May '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 2
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Apr '17 RiccardoFire 12
News Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11) Apr '17 Aurora Colorado 6
News Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11) Apr '17 Memory cancer 200
News Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ... Apr '17 GUESt 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,894 • Total comments across all topics: 281,741,206

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC