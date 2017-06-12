Chinese Christian Couple Abducted and Killed in Pakistan
Philadelphia: June 13, 2017. Dr. Nazir S Bhatti, President of Pakistan Christian Congress PCC have questioned Pakistan establishment to clarify that weather Chinese Christian couple was killed by army operation in Mastung and if secret agencies have information's that kidnapped Chinese couple was in hideout of Islamic extremists then why efforts were not made to rescue them instead of bombing? Dr. Nazir Bhatti strongly condemned statement made by Ch.
