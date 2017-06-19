China tight-lipped on funding Pakistan's dam in disputed Kashmir

Beijing, June 22 China on Thursday evaded responding to reports of Beijing's offer to help Islamabad build a mega dam project in Gilgit-Baltistan, part of disputed Kashmir, and bring it under the umbrella of the controversial China-Pakistan Economic Corridor . "For this specific project and including the construction of dam you mentioned, I am not aware of the details," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said.

