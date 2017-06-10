China, Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to maintain peace

China, Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to...

Islamabad, June 26 China, Pakistan and Afghanistan are committed to maintaining regional peace and stability, enhancing regional connectivity and economic cooperation and promoting shared security and development, a joint statement said. The joint press release by the three countries came after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's shuttle diplomacy in Afghanistan and Pakistan that concluded on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

