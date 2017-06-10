Burn victims overwhelm Pakistani hosp...

Burn victims overwhelm Pakistani hospitals after tanker fire kills 146

Burnt out cars and motorcycles are seen at the scene of an oil tanker explosion in Bahawalpur, Pakistan June 25, 2017. Pakistani hospitals on Monday struggled to treat scores of severely burned victims of a fuel tanker explosion that killed at least 146 people, as Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif flew back from an overseas trip to visit the injured.

