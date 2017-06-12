BRI could cost Pakistan its financial independence, turn it into Chinese protectorate

China presents the BRI, also known as the One Belt One Road initiative , as a connectivity project - hence, the reference to the old Silk Road and a new maritime silk road. Illustration by C R Sasikumar Last week, the Pentagon's annual report to the Congress forecast that China will build a military base in Pakistan in order to have in the subcontinent facilities akin to what Beijing is developing in Djibouti.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.