Bombing in southwest Pakistan kills at least 4, wounds 13
A powerful bomb went off near the office of the provincial police chief in southwest Pakistan on Friday, killing at least four people and wounding 13 others, police said. The attack took place Friday morning near the office of the Inspector-General of Police in Quetta, the capital of southwestern Baluchistan province, police spokesman Shahzada Farhat said.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christian man arrested in Pak over 'blasphemy c...
|1 hr
|Muslims and their...
|1
|Does bin Laden trail lead to Pakistan? (Aug '06)
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors ...
|16
|What is the core issue of Pakistan?
|May '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|Apr '17
|Aurora Colorado
|6
|Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11)
|Apr '17
|Memory cancer
|200
|Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ...
|Apr '17
|GUESt
|1
