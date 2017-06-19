Blast in southwestern Pakistani city ...

Blast in southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta kills at least five

ISLAMABAD: A blast on Friday in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta, capital of the country's Baluchistan province, has killed at least five people, a police official told Reuters. "The blast took place near the IG office and it's possible the assailants were trying to enter the cantonment which is close by," said provincial government spokesman Anwar ul-Haq Kakar.

