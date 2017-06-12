Baloch leader slams Pakistan for killing civilians in Balochistan at UN
Geneva [Switzerland], June 16 : Member of the Baloch Republican Party human rights wing Hakeem Wadhela Baloch has criticised Pakistan for continuously violating United Nations resolutions against torture, enforced disappearances in Balochistan, resolutions for protection of civilians during conflicts and other basic human rights at the 35th session of Human Rights Council meeting in Geneva. "Pakistani security forces are systematically committing gross human rights violations in Balochistan in order to suppress the peaceful demands of Baloch people for equality, justice and freedom, Hakeem said .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pakistan freezes accounts of 5,000 suspected mi...
|Jun 4
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Does bin Laden trail lead to Pakistan? (Aug '06)
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors ...
|16
|What is the core issue of Pakistan?
|May '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|Apr '17
|Aurora Colorado
|6
|Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11)
|Apr '17
|Memory cancer
|200
|Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ...
|Apr '17
|GUESt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC