Baloch leader slams Pakistan for kill...

Baloch leader slams Pakistan for killing civilians in Balochistan at UN

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

Geneva [Switzerland], June 16 : Member of the Baloch Republican Party human rights wing Hakeem Wadhela Baloch has criticised Pakistan for continuously violating United Nations resolutions against torture, enforced disappearances in Balochistan, resolutions for protection of civilians during conflicts and other basic human rights at the 35th session of Human Rights Council meeting in Geneva. "Pakistani security forces are systematically committing gross human rights violations in Balochistan in order to suppress the peaceful demands of Baloch people for equality, justice and freedom, Hakeem said .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pakistan freezes accounts of 5,000 suspected mi... Jun 4 Elise R Gingerich 1
News Does bin Laden trail lead to Pakistan? (Aug '06) May 31 Lottery Traitors ... 16
News What is the core issue of Pakistan? May '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 2
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Apr '17 RiccardoFire 12
News Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11) Apr '17 Aurora Colorado 6
News Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11) Apr '17 Memory cancer 200
News Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ... Apr '17 GUESt 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Cuba
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,822 • Total comments across all topics: 281,813,808

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC