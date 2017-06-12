Baloch leader slams Pakistan for killing civilians in Balochistan at UN

Geneva [Switzerland], June 16 : Member of the Baloch Republican Party human rights wing Hakeem Wadhela Baloch has criticised Pakistan for continuously violating United Nations resolutions against torture, enforced disappearances in Balochistan, resolutions for protection of civilians during conflicts and other basic human rights at the 35th session of Human Rights Council meeting in Geneva. "Pakistani security forces are systematically committing gross human rights violations in Balochistan in order to suppress the peaceful demands of Baloch people for equality, justice and freedom, Hakeem said .

