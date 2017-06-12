At SCO summit, PM takes veiled dig at...

At SCO summit, PM takes veiled dig at Pak in strong anti-terror pitch

India's entry into the SCO family will give a new momentum to the grouping in dealing with terrorism and other pressing challenges facing the region: PM Modi Terrorism is a major threat to humanity, there is a need for concerted efforts to defeat terrorism and radicalisation: PM ASTANA: India and Pakistan on Friday joined the SCO with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that unless strong and coordinated efforts are made, the issues of radicalisation and financing and training of terrorists would be impossible to address, in a veiled dig at Islamabad.

