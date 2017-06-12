Army soldier killed in unprovoked mortar shelling by Pakistani forces along LoC
According to army officials, the India army is retaliating "strongly and effectively; to firing and shelling from across the border". An Army Naik was killed in unprovoked mortar shelling by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pakistan freezes accounts of 5,000 suspected mi...
|Jun 4
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Does bin Laden trail lead to Pakistan? (Aug '06)
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors ...
|16
|What is the core issue of Pakistan?
|May '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|Apr '17
|Aurora Colorado
|6
|Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11)
|Apr '17
|Memory cancer
|200
|Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ...
|Apr '17
|GUESt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC