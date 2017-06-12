Army soldier killed in unprovoked mor...

Army soldier killed in unprovoked mortar shelling by Pakistani forces along LoC

17 hrs ago

According to army officials, the India army is retaliating "strongly and effectively; to firing and shelling from across the border". An Army Naik was killed in unprovoked mortar shelling by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir.

