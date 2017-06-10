Anger grows in Pakistan town after 3 ...

Anger grows in Pakistan town after 3 attacks in 6 months

Pakistani residents carry an injured man after a twin blasts at a market in Parachinar, capital of Kurram tribal district, on June 23, 2017. PESHAWAR, Pakistan: Shia in Pakistan's restive northwest protested Monday as the death toll from twin blasts three days earlier rose to 69, marking a grisly Eid for the town worst hit by militancy so far in 2017.

