Amid Critical Blackouts, Pakistan Races to Fix Power Network an hour ago

Pakistan is racing to bridge its power supply gap before national elections next year after a series of widespread blackouts highlighted the fragility of the network and its negative pull on South Asia's second largest economy. The country faces a peak supply gap of 8,000 megawatts during the "scorching" summer, above the average 5,000 to 6,000 megawatt shortfall, said Shehbaz Sharif, the chief minister of Pakistan's most populous province of Punjab and younger brother of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

